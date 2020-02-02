Top UAE official says none presented any symptoms and there is nothing to worry

A tourist wearing a surgical mask in Dubai. The United Arab Emirates announced the first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Middle East, with a four-member Chinese family from Wuhan found to be infected. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: UAE authorities have screened those who may have come into contact with the five patients detected with Coronavirus in the country, but none has presented with any symptoms of the disease so far, a top official told Gulf News on Sunday.

Dr Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Centres and Clinics under the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Chairman of the National Committee for the Implementation of International Health Regulations and Prevention of Pandemics, said, “Our surveillance system is very good. Those who may have come into contact with the five Chinese patients have also been screened and there is nothing to worry as they did not show any symptoms. We have advised them to get in touch with us if they develop any symptoms at a later stage.”

Dr Al Rand said the family of the fifth patient – a Chinese man travelling from Wuhan in China – had also been screened and had tested negative. The fifth case was confirmed by the Health Ministry on Saturday.

Family quarantined

He said, “The man came with his wife and son, but they did not have any symptoms. Still, because of the close contact they had with him, they are also in quarantine in the hospital.”

Dr Rand said, “The condition of this Chinese patient, as well as that of the four earlier patients remains stable. They are all receiving necessary medical care and there has been no deterioration of their condition.”

The first four cases in the UAE were confirmed on January 29. They were identified as a Chinese family – a couple, their child and a grandparent – travelling from Wuhan in China.

The family is also in quarantine and will be discharged in due course, Dr Al Rand said. According to existing protocols, a minimum of 14 days’ time is stipulated for the isolation and treatment of Coronavirus patients.