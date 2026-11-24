The challenge aims to engage up to 1,200 students aged 13 to 18
Emirati schoolchildren across the country are being asked to propose practical solutions to food security, a national priority under the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051, in a competition that opened for registration this month.
Under the theme "Growing Food: From Desert to Table", students are asked to consider how food can be grown in a desert environment, how water can be used more efficiently and how community food systems can be strengthened. They are encouraged to draw on both scientific advances and Emirati agricultural knowledge.
The Takween Al Ghurair Innovation Challenge, run by the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), is in its second edition and covers the 2026-2027 academic year. Organisers expect up to 1,200 students in about 300 teams of three to four. Ministry of Education schools, ADEK Charter schools and private schools where at least 70 per cent of pupils are Emirati are eligible to participate. Teams compete in one of two tracks, a non-technology track on food systems and community resilience, or a technology track on agriculture and climate, at two age levels (grades 5-8 and grades 9-12). Registration closes on January 17, 2027.
Teams first submit a proposal or portfolio developed with a teacher or coach and supported by online masterclasses. The top 32 then receive kits to build physical prototypes and present them to a panel of industry experts at an in-person final. Prizes include cash vouchers and certificates, as well as visits to farms and other food production facilities.
The first edition, held in 2025-2026, drew more than 100 team applications. Its themes were not food-specific. One category was "Reimagining Heritage for Sustainable Communities", and the winning project in that category touched on agricultural water use.
A team from Zayed Educational Complex in Dibba, Fujairah, won first place with Suqya Al-Shams, a smart irrigation system that combines solar power, environmental sensors and water conservation. Student Ali Sulaiman Al Kaabi said the team has since moved beyond the competition. "After the competition, we took steps towards real-world implementation by installing large solar panels on a farm," he said. The team is now improving the system and preparing for future competitions.
The team's supervising teacher, Abdelhadi Ahmed Ali Helwa, said only part of the project has been implemented so far. Wider rollout, he said, depends on "additional funding, technical support, and development time". Al Kaabi likewise said that with further support the team hopes to expand the system.
In the pilot's space technology category, a team from Dubai National School Al Barsha won first place with a plan that used satellite data to identify urban heat hotspots in the UAE.