The Takween Al Ghurair Innovation Challenge, run by the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), is in its second edition and covers the 2026-2027 academic year. Organisers expect up to 1,200 students in about 300 teams of three to four. Ministry of Education schools, ADEK Charter schools and private schools where at least 70 per cent of pupils are Emirati are eligible to participate. Teams compete in one of two tracks, a non-technology track on food systems and community resilience, or a technology track on agriculture and climate, at two age levels (grades 5-8 and grades 9-12). Registration closes on January 17, 2027.