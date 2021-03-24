UAE Rulers mourn the death of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away on Wednesday in Dubai. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives

Dubai: UAE Rulers have expressed deep condolences on the death of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance and Industry. The Rulers prayed for the departed soul and also announced three-day mornings. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid passed away on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs has expressed its condolences on the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid.

President Sheikh Khalifa

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies to Al Maktoum family, asking Allah Almighty to grant them patience and solace to bear their loss.

The UAE President has announced a three-day mourning period and ordered that the UAE national flag be flown at half-mast starting Wednesday and be raised on Saturday, March 27.

Sharjah Ruler

The court of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Sharjah Ruler expressed heartfelt condolences to Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to Al Maktoum’s family, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family. He also announced official three-day mourning in Sharjah starting Wednesday.

Ajman Ruler

The court of His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan. Official mourning was also announced, and the UAE flag will be flown half-mast in Ajman for three days.

The Ajman Ruler expressed heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to Al Maktoum’s family, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan.

Fujairah Ruler

The court of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Fujairah Ruler expressed heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to Al Maktoum’s family, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Umma Al Quwain Ruler

The court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan. The Umm Al Quwain Ruler expressed heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to Al Maktoum’s family, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan, praying to Allah, the Almighty, to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

A ten-day mourning has been declared in Umm Al Quwain and flags will be flown at half-mast during this period. Work will be suspended in the local departments in the emirate for three days, starting from Thursday.

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has expressed his great sorrow on the death of Sheikh Hamdan. In a statement, the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler prayer to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant the Al Maktoum family patience and solace.

His Highness also paid tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan’s accomplishments, saying he dedicated his life to serving his country, leaving behind a legacy full of patriotic and humanitarian achievements.