Ras Al Khaimah: A Ras Al Khaimah royal family member died in a tragic motorcycle accident in the emirate in the early hours on Saturday.

Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced that Shaikh Saqr bin Tariq bin Kayed Al Qasimi died on the spot when his motorcycle met with an accident at 12.30am in the Al Dhait area.

The funeral prayer will be held on Saturday after the Dhuhr prayer at Shaikh Zayed Mosque and the body will be buried at the Al Qawasim Cemetery in Ras Al Khaimah.

Shaikh Saqr was a First Lieutenant officer with the Ras Al Khaimah Police.