The Jewish families also included great grandchildren, uncles, who were flown from London

Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE authorities have reunited two Jewish families from Yemen after a separation that lasted for decades.

The first family, who had to endure a 21-year separation, consisted of 15 individuals that included the grandfather, grandmother and an uncle, who travelled from Yemen and London.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency WAM, members of the family expressed their extreme happiness at their reunion after being separated for more than two decades.

Yitzhak Fayez, 35, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that he had not seen his grandparents and uncle since he was a child, after moving to the UK from Yemen. Fayez's grandfather, grandmother and uncle were flown in from Yemen, while 11 other family members, including five great grandchildren, flew in from London.

"The last time I saw them was as a child," he said. "They are today meeting their great grandchildren for the first time."

"Today, the UAE made my family's dream come true after we had lost hope on getting reunited, after 21 years of separation." The family were kept apart due to the situation in Yemen and financial difficulties.

Fayez further expressed his gratefulness to the solidarity and support they have received from UAE leadership.

Fayez's mother, Losa Fayez, said that what happened had put an end to 21 years of suffering, while Soliman Fayez, the grandfather, and Sham’a Soliman, the grandmother, said she was elated over the family reunion in Abu Dhabi, describing the moment as one that will remain forever in her memory.

Image Credit: WAM

The second family, the Salem family, were also reunited on Sunday after being parted for 15 years.