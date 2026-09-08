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UAE responds to media reports, says it does not comment on leaders’ conversations

UAE says engagement since October 7 has focused on de-escalation and regional stability

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE responds to media reports, says it does not comment on leaders’ conversations
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Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscores that the UAE Government does not comment on media stories or speculation regarding conversations between government leaders.

The UAE’s engagement since October 7 was consistently directed toward de-escalation, regional stability and preventing violence.

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UAE and Israeli government entities have maintained open and direct lines of communication since the inception of the relationship more than five years ago.

When necessary, all relevant intelligence has been and continues to be communicated between the relevant entities.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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