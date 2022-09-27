Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s death rate due to heart disease is double that of other countries at 320 per 100,000 cases, the Emirates Cardiac Society has announced.
To create awareness about these risks, the Emirates Cardiac Society has launched the ‘For Every Heart’ public education campaign ahead of World Heart Day on September 29.
Launched in the presence of Dr Juwairia Alali, president of the society, and Dr Omar Alfalasi, consultant cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist, the campaign will shed light on various topics related to heart health. The virtual session will be open to the public on Zoom at 8pm on Thursday, September 29, and the Society has invited residents to join so that they can better understand how to spread the rapid spread of cardiovascular disease. Interested participants can also join the Society’s Instagram stream.
“There is a lot of misinformation about heart disease and its prevention and treatment. We urge the public to seek information from reliable sources. Following the wrong advice my lead to dire consequences on heart health, which can in turn harm society,” Dr Alali said.
Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, causing 18 million deaths worldwide annually. It is the main cause of death from non-communicable diseases. Emirates Cardiac Society has made its mission to raise awareness within the UAE on how to maintain heart health and preserve it.
World Heart Day is an international day of awareness that aims to encourage healthier choices to preserve cardiac health.
“Modern technologies have contributed greatly in managing heart diseases. Modern techniques allow for the early detection of multiple heart diseases, especially in the field of electrophysiology,” Dr Alfalsai said.