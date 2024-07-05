Dubai: Residents will be trained in managing summer-related emergencies until ambulance teams arrive on the scene.
National Ambulance has launched its ‘Safe Summer.. Be Prepared’ initiative as part of a wider campaign by the National Guard Command.
The topics cover heat exhaustion and heatstroke, drowning, loss of consciousness, water sports-related fractures, bleeding, and jellyfish stings.
Paramedics will also launch a series of educational videos and posts on social media platforms shared by the National Guard, National Ambulance, and other media outlets.
National Ambulance, which is part of the National Guard Command, provides urgent pre-hospital care in the northern emirates, which can be requested through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number.
National Ambulance serves the public, providing appropriate care for serious illness and injuries in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.