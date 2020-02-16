Dubai: In Dubai, residents in Deira and Tecom reported feeling tremors of an earthquake on Sunday. A similar report also came in from Ajman.
An earthquake has been reported near Bandar Abbas in Southern Iran, according to the US Geological Survey website, at a magnitude of 5.5. Tremors of earthquakes in sothern areas of Iran which are close to the UAE are felt by residents.
An official from UAE’s National Center of Meteorology confirmed to Gulf News: “A 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in South of Iran at 16:30, 2020-02-16 UAE time. According to the NCM’s National Seismic Network, it was slightly felt by residents without any effect.”
- Inputs from Evangeline Jose, Community Solutions Editor