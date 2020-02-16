On Sunday, several residents in Dubai called in to report feeling earthquake tremors

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Bandar Abbas in Southern Iran Image Credit: Google Maps

Dubai: In Dubai, residents in Deira and Tecom reported feeling tremors of an earthquake on Sunday. A similar report also came in from Ajman.

An earthquake has been reported near Bandar Abbas in Southern Iran, according to the US Geological Survey website, at a magnitude of 5.5. Tremors of earthquakes in sothern areas of Iran which are close to the UAE are felt by residents.

NCM earthquake notification Image Credit: NCM

An official from UAE’s National Center of Meteorology confirmed to Gulf News: “A 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in South of Iran at 16:30, 2020-02-16 UAE time. According to the NCM’s National Seismic Network, it was slightly felt by residents without any effect.”