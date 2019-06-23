Dubai: Residents across the country took to social media to express their condolences over the death of Eid Fairouz Al Mesmari – the UAE’s first international taekwondo referee.
Al Mesmari passed away on Saturday June 22 after battling a long-term health disorder.
The World Taekwondo Federation also took to social networking sites to commemorate the life of Al Mesmari, who regarded the sport of taekwondo with a passion.
Al Mesmari, according to the federation, was one of the founders of the Taekwondo Association in Fujairah, and his name had been synonymous with the game at a local and international level.
The World Taekwondo Federation described Eid Fairouz Al Mesmari as a visionary, who “contributed immensely to the development of taekwondo, and gender empowerment through taekwondo”.
The sports enthusiast had won a number of different champion titles, went on to become a player of the UAE national taekwondo team and then eventually, coach. In 2012, Al Mesmari was awarded the title of international referee.