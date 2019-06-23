Eid Fairouz Al Mesmari, from Fujairah, was the first international referee for taekwondo

The World Taekwondo Federation described Eid Fairouz Al Mesmari as a visionary, who “contributed immensely to the development of taekwondo, and gender empowerment through taekwondo”. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Residents across the country took to social media to express their condolences over the death of Eid Fairouz Al Mesmari – the UAE’s first international taekwondo referee.

Al Mesmari passed away on Saturday June 22 after battling a long-term health disorder.

The World Taekwondo Federation also took to social networking sites to commemorate the life of Al Mesmari, who regarded the sport of taekwondo with a passion.

Al Mesmari, according to the federation, was one of the founders of the Taekwondo Association in Fujairah, and his name had been synonymous with the game at a local and international level.

The World Taekwondo Federation mourned the death of Eid Fairouz Al Mesmari, who passed away on June 22, 2019. Image Credit: Supplied