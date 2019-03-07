Condolences poured in for one of Dubai's first police officers, who died on Wednesday

Tributes poured across social media in the UAE over the loss of Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hussain Singel, who died on Wednesday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Tributes have been paid to an Emirati officer who dedicated 30 years of his life to the force, and who was known as an upstanding pillar of the community.

Dubai Police extended its sincere condolences to the family of the late Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hussain Singel, who passed away on Wednesday morning.

Social media users also flooded Twitter and Instagram with the news of Maj. Gen. Singel’s death, who was known among society as being one of the first officers that joined Dubai Police.

Maj. Gen. Singel, who was one of the most prominent figures at the force, died after serving his country for over 30 years, “and who spared no effort in carrying out his duties with sincerity and dedication,” said Dubai Police.

@mohammaed_al_rumaithi said: “May Allah have mercy on him and forgive him, and provide his family with patience and comfort”, while other social media users recited the verse from the Quran, and said: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return".

Known for his hard work and commitment to the job, Maj. Gen. Singel strived for excellence and throughout his prosperous career, was one of the founders of a vital department at the police headquarters; the VIP Protection Unit.