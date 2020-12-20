Sharjah: On December 27, 2020, UAE-based adventurer Mary Christine will embark on a journey to promote ongoing fund-raising efforts for eight-year-old, Karin, a Stage 1 leukaemia patient in the UAE.
In partnership with Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP), UK-born Christine will undertake a seven-day journey in an attempt to scale the 5,895m (19,340ft) Mt. Kilimanjaro — the world’s tallest free-standing mountain — to support Karin’s family through her ‘Climb for Cancer’ fund-raising campaign.
The Dubai resident has been sharing videos and photos from her training for the feat on her Instagram handle.
Committed to help
Mary, who lost her father to cancer in 2005, and has since been committed to helping cancer patients, was moved by the plight of Karin, currently undergoing chemotherapy and whose family are unable to cover the high medical costs of her treatment.
Christine has launched the ‘Climb for Cancer’ campaign on YallaGive, the first online fund-raising platform in the Arab world, and will document her experience of preparing for and climbing up the tallest mountain in the African continent on her social media platforms.