Abu Dhabi: The UAE today passed the grim milestone of 300,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, out of which 272,769 cases have completely recovered.
A total of 3,647 new coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 300,661, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.
As many as 12 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the country’s death toll up to 838.
A total of 2,770 COVID-19 patients have also made a full recovery, pushing the total number of patients recovered to 272,769.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 183,952 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.