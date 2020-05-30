Vehicles lined up at the SEHA drive through National Screening Center at Golf and Shooting club in Sharjah. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: UAE reported 2 deaths and 726 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in the UAE released the update in a press briefing. 42,000 tests were conducted over the past few days, authorities said, which led to the detection of the new cases.

MOHAP said 449 recoveries were also recorded. The total number of recoveries recorded in the UAE is now 17,546.