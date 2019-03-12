Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates regrets the European Union's decision to include it on a list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.
This inclusion was made despite the UAE’s close cooperation with the EU on this issue and ongoing efforts to fulfill all the EU’s requirements.
The UAE remains firmly committed to its long-standing policy of meeting the highest international standards on taxation, including the OECD’s requirements, and will continue to update its domestic legislative framework in this regard.
In furtherance of this commitment, the UAE has shared with the EU a detailed timeline of actions that it is currently implementing in accordance with its sovereign legal process and constitutional requirements.