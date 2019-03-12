Says it's committed to policy of meeting the highest international standards on taxation

Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates regrets the European Union's decision to include it on a list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

This inclusion was made despite the UAE’s close cooperation with the EU on this issue and ongoing efforts to fulfill all the EU’s requirements.

The UAE remains firmly committed to its long-standing policy of meeting the highest international standards on taxation, including the OECD’s requirements, and will continue to update its domestic legislative framework in this regard.