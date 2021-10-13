Dubai: Ramadan is predicted to fall in April in 2022, an expert predicted earlier this year. The exact date that Ramadan is set to begin will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.
Eid Al Fitr, on the other hand, marks the end of the month-long fast.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Member of the Arab Federation of Space and Astronomy Sciences, predicted in May that Ramadan 2022 is expected to fall on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
He added at the time that Eid Al Fitr is expected to start on Monday, May 2, 2022. Eid holidays will be from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3 - based on the Islamic calendar. These dates will be confirmed closer to the date based on moon-sighting.