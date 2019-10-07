An Arab national has been arrested by RAK Customs

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Customs have arrested an Arab man who attempted to smuggle a huge quantity of narcotics substances into the UAE through the Ras Al Khaimah Airport.

The drugs were found concealed in a sweet box inside his luggage. The officers grew suspicious of the package and asked that it be opened.

The scanning system also indicated that there were medical drugs inside. The passenger was then told to subject the contents to manual inspection. Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Customs Department Mohammad Al Mehrazi lauded the customs inspection officers at the gate for their vigilance and swift action in arresting the man.