It's raining in parts of Abu Dhabi. Rain was reported Al Ruwais, Sir Baniyas Islands and other parts of the Al Dhafra area, as well as the Das Islands in the emirate, on Saturday morning and afternoon.
A National Center of Meteorology official told Gulf News: "Cloud seeding operations were carried out in the UAE on Friday, to enhance rainfall in the region." The official added that no cloud seeding operations were conducted on Saturday.
Light or scattered rainfall is expected in coastal regions of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah.
Instagram account storm_ae shared a video of a light drizzle on Delma islands on Saturday afternoon.
In their weather forecast for the day, the NCM predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather at times with a probability of light rain over some coastal and Eastern areas.
The weather is expected to be slightly windy. "Moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds, with speed of 15 - 25 reaching 40 Km/hr," said the NCM forecast for today.
Windy weather conditions will cause the sea to be rough in the Arabian Gulf.
On Sunday, similar weather is expected to continue, with a probability of rainfall moving to western and nothern parts of the country. The NCM said: "Sunday will have partly cloudy to cloudy weather at times with a probability of light rain over some Western and Northern areas."
Tomorrow, the sea is expected to be rough to moderately rough, both in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
However, on Monday, the weather will be partly cloudy to sunny. Humidity is expected to increase in some Western areas and the temperatures will see an increase across the country.