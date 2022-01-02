ABU DHABI: The Public Prosecution today published a video on its social media accounts highlighting the potential penalties for spreading rumours and false news, in accordance with Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 aimed at combatting the spread of rumours and fake news.
The Public Prosecution pointed out that according to Article 52 of the law, anyone who uses the internet to publish, circulate or spread false news, rumours or misleading information, contrary to the news published by official sources, could be punished by imprisonment for at least one year and fined Dh100,000, according to WAM.
In case the publishing of false news or rumours agitates public opinion against state authorities or occurs during times of pandemic, crises or disasters, the violator could be imprisoned for at least two years and fined Dh200,000.
The Public Prosecution published this information as part of its ongoing legal cultural awareness campaign.