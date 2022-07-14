Dubai: Top officials and ministers have hailed President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s address to the nation, saying it provides clear guidelines in shaping the nation’s future.

Mohamed Bin Zayed addressed the nation on television on Wednesday, outlining his vision for the future of the country, with empowering the people of the UAE being his top priority.

This is what some of the top ministers and officials had to say about the UAE President’s historic address:

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan “I have the honour to express my pride for President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he represents a source of inspiration for all of us. It was my pleasure, as well as that of all Emiratis, to listen to the historic speech of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We feel pride at His Highness’ attention to empowering Emiratis, his tireless and dedicated work to improve wellbeing and prosperity — not only for the UAE and the region, but also for the whole world.

“We are proud that Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed is following in the steps, legacy and wisdom of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as he leads the journey of the homeland and sustaining the principles of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“We feel pride at His Highness’ keenness to prepare all Emiratis to contribute to serving their community — and shaping the present and the future of the UAE.

“The wise leadership of His Highness mirrors a harmony between preserving the national identity and achieving the overall development and sticking to our rooted values and smart opening to the world, which made the UAE a pioneering hub that represents a wonderful model of balanced and sustainable development.

“We feel proud that our country has a pioneering stature globally due to its unwavering stance to support issues of justice and peace everywhere. Today, we are all united behind this wise leader, we renew our pledge and loyalty to him and promise that we will be ready to shoulder our responsibilities in light of our wise leadership. We congratulate the UAE on the presidency of His highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and wish him further prosperity and pride.”

Saqar Gobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council

Saqr Gobash The speech of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan included a strategic vision that creates a clear road map for this era of the nation’s history, which aims to prioritise UAE citizens, maintain national values, increase the country’s economic competitiveness and enhance its international and political stature. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s speech also offered a clear analysis of the present situation and a road map for the future of national action, he added, stressing that citizens are top of the country’s priorities. The vision was inspired by the country’s establishment and empowerment, quoting the words of the nation’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also stressed that the values and achievements of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the nation’s history created an advanced, comprehensive and sustainable development model. Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, the UAE is beginning a new era of achievements and will remain a country of tolerance, safety and security and a meeting point for all humanity.”

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has outlined the future path of the UAE in his speech. He described a vision for the sustainable development model that the UAE presents to the world, positioning it as a pioneering nation of the future.

“The speech laid out a clear road map and framework for the future. It was optimistic about the UAE’s future and our nation’s ability to place humanity at the centre of sustainable economic development.

“His Highness’ speech conveyed the aspirations of the UAE for the coming decades, foremost of which is the consolidation of security, safety, peace and stability. The UAE’s leadership is also committed to creating an environment that supports economic diversification, boosts growth and preserves national gains. We are collectively working to consolidate our nation’s position as a reliable energy provider and key contributor to global energy security. This ongoing work is supported by advanced technology and by building bridges with the international community, as well as through mutual respect and sharing common interests. In this way, we aim to strengthen international partnerships based on trust and the UAE’s elevated global position. His Highness’ landmark speech is of great national importance. It underlined the UAE’s significant achievements and highlighted our bold aspirations for the future.”

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar “The historic address of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to the nation, reflects our wise leadership’s vision for the future of our country and its community, as well as the outlook of the nation for the coming years.

The humanitarian values of our Founding Fathers are at the forefront of this vision. The values that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had instilled in us, placing the people of the UAE as a priority, resulted in a competitive, sustainable and diverse economy that guarantees a bright future for generations to come.

“In his speech, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed underlined a road map for the future of our country, presenting a clear approach to consolidating the UAE’s unique development experience and enhancing its leading global status in the coming decades. In line with the directives of our wise leadership, we will continue to accelerate the efforts to encourage new priority sectors and boost the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national economy to be among the most active in the world. We aim to strengthen partnerships with the private sector to boost economic growth and diversity, create job opportunities and empower the workforce to maintain and expand the UAE’s advantages domestically and globally.”

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid “President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s speech was inclusive, comprehensive and courteous, urging our people to do more, with perseverance and dedication to keep the flag of our country high among nations. His Highness also lauded the pivotal efforts of the private sector to take a greater and more effective role in building the economy of the UAE and sincerely expressed the efforts of the UAE in making the world live in peace and harmony. His Highness is an example of a leader who carries in his heart feelings of love, human warmth and an enlightened approach to delight his nation and put them on the right path to growth and development.”

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC