UAE President receives leader of Ismaili community

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, as well as several officials and members of the accompanying delegation of Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan.