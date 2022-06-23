Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the start of an aid air bridge to send emergency humanitarian relief, food stuffs and medical supplies to help Afghans affected by the earthquake.
The air bridge will enable supply of food parcels, medical equipment, a medical team and a makeshift hospital to help victims of the powerful earthquake that struck the Khost and Paktika provinces in southeastern Afghanistan, which resulted in thousands of casualties.
The humanitarian gesture comes in view of the UAE’s continuous follow-up on the latest developments in Afghanistan to help alleviate the suffering of victims and reduce the repercussions of the devastating earthquake that has hit Afghanistan, leaving thousands of dead and injured people.