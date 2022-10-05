Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the wedding of Sheikh Mubarak bin Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan to the daughter of Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, which was held today at Majlis Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy life.
Attending the wedding ceremony along with the UAE President were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.