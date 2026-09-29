UAE President and President of Zambia discuss growth of bilateral ties

In attendance were Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and a number of sheikhs, ministers, officials and citizens.