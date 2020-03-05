Nurseries in the UAE have been asked to shut for four weeks. Picture for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: Parents of nursery-going children have been advised to coordinate with their employers so that they can provide the necessary care for children during the upcoming, extended break.

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), the education regulator, has specified in an online statement that parents cannot rely on nurseries for childcare during this period, even if it is difficult to arrange for childcare alternatives.

“No, [nurseries cannot accommodate children during the spring break], and will be closed until further notice. Children are not allowed in all circumstances,” the Adek has said.

Nurseries are also not required to return any fees in lieu of the extended spring break, and staff must still be paid in full, Adek said.

“Will the nurseries return any fees for the suspension period? The nurseries will not return any payments to parents for this period”, the Adek says in its statement.

Working parents’ challenges

Working parents across the UAE have previously voiced concerns about arranging for adequate childcare, with many saying that it is difficult for stand-in caregivers to keep active, young toddlers occupied over an entire day while parents are at work. Many are currently relying on nannies and neighbours, but said the difficulty increases because of the length of the break.

“Young children naturally tend to touch things and put toys and other things in their hands and in their mouths. Therefore, maintaining the health and safety of children requires a great deal of awareness and caution, especially as they may not [be able to stand] the impact of the chemicals used in the strict hygiene procedures currently followed as a precaution against the transmission of Covid-19,” the Adek said.

The authority has also not set a date for nurseries to resume activities, saying that it will update its social media accounts and webpage to reflect updates. Parents can also contact a dedicated hotline for updates: +971 58 5886570.

Call for flexible work hours

With schools and nurseries in the UAE being closed, many working mothers are having to make adjustments to accommodate the closure.

“My daughter is two years old and was attending nursery,” said Mehak Taneja, a relationship manager in Dubai. “The [nurseries closing] has affected me a lot, I don’t have a nanny, it’s just me and my husband. I’m very lost and its taking a lot of coordinating with my husband for me to be able to come to work. The precautionary measure is of course fantastic as it ensures the safety of our children, but having prior notice would have been beneficial because anything involving kids is always very hard and time consuming to plan.”

Taneja’s main concerns are regarding the availability of help and how private companies accommodate working mothers.

“We can’t simple get a nanny overnight. Ever since nurseries have closed there’s been such a scarcity of nannies and the ones that are available have raised their prices. Also there’s no way of guaranteeing the medical history of the nanny. I’m not sure how I’m going to proceed forward, at the moment I’m using up my annual leave and this is really impractical in the long run. I hope my company makes a decision on how to handle this situation better for working parents.”

Conflicting reports

Kate Monaghan, a Dubai-based retail planner and mother of two, is currently on maternity leave, “The reports on the virus are really conflicting but I commend the UAE’s approach of implementing immediate precautionary measures. However, we don’t have a nanny or family living in the region. I’m lucky that my boss would allow me flexible working hours. If we had more notice, we would have flown in the grandparents to care for the children. We don’t really want to hire a nanny right now because we don’t have one that the kids are used to.”

“I believe that each individual company should look at each working mother’s situation individually and see what they can do to help, whether its flexible working hours or other solutions,” Monaghan suggests.

“The main challenge I believe for working mothers is that working from home is not always a realistic option especially for mothers with more than one child.”

Neha Chharia, a UAE-based lawyer, disagrees, “I’d love to have the option of working from home at least a few days a week. I hope that companies can allow more flexible hours. If I’m at home with my child it is a more manageable situation. I am really worried about what I’m going to have to do since my child’s nanny only comes at 12pm and someone has to stay with my child in the morning. Come Sunday, I genuinely have no idea what I’ll be doing.”

The lawyer also says, “It is very important that the country is taking these precautionary measures and in turn the private working sector needs to be flexible when they have working mums in their employment.”

Mum of three and editor of a parenting magazine, Tabitha Barda, gives her professional opinion on the situation, “I think parents fall into two defined camps. There are parents who were really happy because they feel like they’re able to control where their children are and they can avoid large crowded areas. Then a lot of parents are confused and panicking a bit because they don’t have backup plans. A lot of them don’t have extended family, or nannies.”