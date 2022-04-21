Ajman: From June 1, Ajman Transport Authority will launch a new mechanism to calculate the tariff of taxis in the emirate. The tariff will be subject to monthly review.
The impact of liberalised fuel prices on the tariff will be announced on the following day after the Ministry of Energy announces fuel prices in the UAE. The tariff will be applied from the beginning of the following month, in addition to determining the minimum effective tariff for taxis at Dh2.20/litre.
Read more
As for the mechanism of calculating taxi fares, the rate of increase or decrease in fare will be limited to the rise or fall in fuel prices, which represents 25 per cent of the total taxi tariff.