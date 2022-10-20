Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has announced that citizens of visa-exempt countries will have to bring along a disease-free certificate in addition to their passports and colour personal photos in order to get entry permits.
The authority said that the compulsory and optional documents may differ according to the data entered in the application.
The authority clarified that the procedures for issuing entry permits to the UAE are carried out through three channels, including the authority’s website, the smart application or by visiting the authority’s Customer Happiness Centres, or the nearest authorised typing office.