Dubai: The ‘Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2022’ will be held at a new location, at a canal-side venue at Habtoor City in Dubai, and hold events at Expo 2020 Dubai as well.
The 14th edition will take place February 3 to 12, 2022, under the theme ‘Here Comes the Sun’, the Emirates Literature Foundation announced.
The author line-up for the coming festival will be revealed on November 17.
The latest edition of festival will be held near Dubai Canal instead of its usual venue at Dubai Festival City.
‘New era’
The move to a new location marks “a new era” for the annual festival, said Ahlam Bolooki, the festival director. “Our continued success as a Festival is in part down to how we keep evolving, bringing in new elements, special events and features that resonate with our community,” she added.
“Our theme for the coming Festival, Here Comes the Sun, is perfect for our post-pandemic world. This is the dawn of a new, forward-looking era. The 2022 festival will bring optimism, renewal and it will shed light on issues that are usually obscured by the dark, including some of the most important topics of our time.”