Dubai: A 33-year-old Nepalese machine operator in Abu Dhabi has been revealed as the winner of Dh1 million in the latest Mazhooz draw held on May 13.
Surya, whose salary is in the lower bracket between Dh2,000 and Dh4,000 per month, said: “I’m still trying to figure out how many zeroes are there in a million dirhams. Having moved to Abu Dhabi seven years ago, I have sent every dirham I earned to my family in Nepal”.
He added: “As I was at work when the live draw took place on Saturday night, I wasn’t aware I had won until I checked my Mahzooz account on Sunday morning. It’s really good that even individuals like me, who aren’t particularly wealthy, can afford to join Mahzooz and win such huge amounts.”
Spending plan
The blue-collar worker, who has been participating in Mahzooz since September 2022 after learning about the draw on social media, said he will spend his winning wisely and save a portion for his child’s education.
Surya also intends to purchase a house for his mother in Nepal. “I’ve always worried about the future of my family. But this life-changing win from Mahzooz will ensure that my future is filled with possibilities that were previously out of reach for me. I am extremely grateful.”
The same draws saw 16 participants match four out of the five numbers (9, 20, 21, 41, 42) and share the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh12,500 each. As many as 1,023 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.