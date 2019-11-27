Dubai: Twin initiatives from His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced Wednesday, saw 674 prisoners released to mark UAE National Day, and the waiving of loans worth Dh173 million for Emirati homeowners in Abu Hail.

Dubai Attorney General Essam Al Humaidan said Shaikh Mohammad’s decision to pardon prisoners from Dubai’s correctional facilities on Islamic and national occasions reflects his keenness to offer the pardoned inmates a chance to reintegrate into society.

Al Humaidan said Dubai Public Prosecution has started coordinating with Dubai Police to implement the order.

Meanwhile, Shaikh Mohammad’s National Day gesture to ease the financial burden of Emiratis to help them own appropriate housing at the Abu Hail development project, was also lauded.

The Ruler of Dubai instructed Dubai’s Department of Finance to take the necessary procedures to implement the exemptions.

Abdul Rahman Al Saleh, Director General of the Department of Finance, said that the department has immediately taken the needful measures to implement Shaikh Mohammad’s gesture that reflects his keenness to ease the burden of Emiratis and ensure they enjoy a decent life and family stability.