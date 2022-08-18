Ras Al Khaimah: The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police has arrested a 29-year-old driver who ran over an Asian person who was riding his bicycle on a street in the emirate.
Captain Abdul Rahman Ahmad Al Shehi, Director of Investigation and Observation at the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said as soon as they received a report, a team was despatched to track down the person who caused the accident.
Surveillance cameras installed on the roads were also checked to identify and trace the whereabouts of the vehicle behind the accident.
After investigations, the team was able to reach the location of the vehicle and arrest its driver. He was referred to the relevant authorities for necessary legal measures.