Dubai: Mahzooz’s 112th Super Saturday draws witnessed 1,142 participants take home Dh1,690,600 in total prize money. Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz’s grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week.
The draws saw 23 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1 million, securing Dh43,478 each.
Also, 1,116 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 equally among them. The winners who received Dh100,000 each were Sajeev and Nirav from India and Gilberto from the Philippines.
Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic.