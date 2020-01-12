Dubai: Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, joined the thirteenth batch of the national service, becoming the first minister to join.
In a tweet he announced his joining saying "With great honour and appreciation, I have signed up to be drafted in the 13th cohort of the National Service draft. Serving this nation, and giving back to the country that has always aspired to provide the best for every Emirati is the greatest pride of my life."
Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama was appointed Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence ion October 2017 at the age of 27. Omar lead the World Government Summit and the country's artificial intelligence strategy.