Sharjah: “I never want to see anything harmful in the UAE,” says Pakistani expat Abdul Aziz Abdul Hameed.

That’s why the 65-year-old single-handedly dragged barriers and created a makeshift diversion around a part of a road that had collapsed in the recent rains in Sharjah.

His effort was recorded on mobile phone by an approaching motorist and the clip went viral on social media, catching the attention of Sharjah Police who - along with Ministry of Community Development and Sharjah Municipality - honoured him a week ago. The road was repaired by authorities shortly after the video was filmed.

Quick action

Aziz, who works as a guard at a construction site, told Gulf News he was moved to take quick action in the interest of public safety. “Every member of society should take the initiative [to help others]. If they’re not in a position to help immediately, they should reach out to authorities,” said Aziz, who has seven daughters.

Aziz considers the UAE as his second home and says it was an honour to be of service Image Credit: Supplied

He added that he and his family - as well as fellow villagers back home in Pakistan’s Swat valley - feel delighted and honoured by the recognition by Sharjah Police.

Aziz has been working in the UAE, which he considers his second home, for 15 years. He has only visited his family, including his eldest daughter, 30, briefly during this time. His youngest daughter, 15, was born in the year he set out to earn a living the UAE. Four of his daughters have memorised the Quran, Aziz said.

Khamis Al Shamsi is the motorist who took the video of Aziz. A voice explains what is happening in the clip widely shared on social media: “Due to the rainfall, there is a hole on one side of the road. This worker [Aziz] wanted to warn other road users about this, to prevent a disaster. Despite his age, he is doing a good deed.”

Al Shamsi told Gulf News: “On that day, I was driving in Al Saja’a district at 4pm. [Aziz’s] noble work had attracted my attention and I was watching him from a distance.”