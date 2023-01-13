Dubai: An American aviation engineer who will wed in March, a British expat relocating to the Philippines, a Filipino father, and an Indian photo enthusiast are among the latest winners of Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.
Andre, 46, a US aviation engineer, said the Dh47,619 second prize money he received will be used “to enjoy a lavish wedding in March. The Dubai resident, who has been in the UAE for the past 15 years, added: “I am overjoyed! My fiancé and I will set aside a portion of the money for our wedding and honeymoon.”
Another winner, 52-year old British civil engineer Christopher, who matched four out of five winning numbers (2-18-19-20-49), said the Dh47,619 he also received came at the right time as a perfect farewell gift as he is relocating to the Philippines with his family, after spending nearly three decades in the UAE. He intends to use some of his winnings to help less fortunate Filipino children by buying them school supplies.
Dh100,000 winners
Meanwhile, two expats won Dh100,000 each during the electronic raffle draw.
Ganapathy, 68, a retired Indian chartered accountant said he will use the money to pursue his photography hobby. He will buy a new DSLR camera and other gadget to capture nature and other photographic objects.
Another lucky winner, 47-year old Filipino expat William, a father of four who has been working as a document controller in Dubai for 15 years, said the Dh100,00 is already earmarked for use to complete building his house in the Philippines.