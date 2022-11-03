Dubai: UAE leaders, besides citizens and expat residents from different walks of life, saluted the national flag with a deep sense of pride, loyalty and patriotism on the 10th UAE Flag Day celebrations on Thursday.
Across the emirates, the UAE flag flew high above public buildings, corporate houses, schools, residential buildings, parks, beaches and all major landmarks at 11am. Several digital natives shared the images of the fluttering flag with the hashtag ‘Raise it high…Raise it proud.’ Spectacular air shows, police band performances and special programmes added thrill to the nationwide celebrations.
In a tweet, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “As people across the UAE join together to raise the flag as one, we reflect on our country’s past and are optimistic for its future. The UAE people are united by a shared sense of national pride and a steadfast belief in the next generation who will lead our continued progress.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared a photo of him raising the flag and celebrating the day with Emirati children.
“Today, we hoisted the UAE flag along with a number of Emiratis representing part of our future. It is a day on which we consolidate the values of allegiance and loyalty in our generations and celebrate the symbol of our sovereignty and pride…a day on which we renew the pride in our unity and union. May Allah bless our flag, country and people,” Sheikh Mohammed said in his tweet.
Another highlight of the day was the creation of a portrait of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made of flags in Dubai. The video, tweeted by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, showed 4,000 flags in the Flag Garden at Kite Beach in Dubai’ Jumeirah being used to form a portrait of Sheikh Mohamed.