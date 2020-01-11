Flags to be flown half mast in UAE as country declares 3 days of mourning

The UAE Flag seen half mast at Abu Dhabi Corniche. Image Credit: File / Ahmed Kutty / Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: UAE leaders mourned the death of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said of Oman, who passed away aged 79.

Sultan Qaboos Bin Said of Oman, the Arab world's longest-serving ruler, passed way late on Friday night and was laid to rest on Saturday morning in the capital Muscat.

UAE President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On Saturday, the UAE has declared three days of mourning and flags to be flown half mast, according to the official news agency WAM.

Sultan of Loyaty, love, wisdom

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourned the death of Sultan Qaboos, whom he described as the "Sultan of loyalty, love, and wisdom."

"The Sultan of loyalty, love, and wisdom is gone...Sultan Qaboos is gone, may God rest his soul...our condolences to our brothers in Oman...our condolences to the Arab and Islamic nation...our condolences to all lovers of Oman, the culture, the history ...," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted on Saturday.

'A dear brother, company of Shiekh Zayed's path'

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed stated: "Oman and the Arab and Islamic nations lost a wise leader, and a great historical stature. May God have mercy on Sultan Qaboos, a dear brother and companion of Sheikh Zayed’s path. They left us, sharing their wisdom and sincerity, the advancement of their people and the service of their patriarchs. We offer condolences to his family and people, and we ask God to bless him with his mercy and graciousness."

