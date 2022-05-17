Abu Dhabi: UAE leaders on Tuesday congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia, on leaving hospital after his successful medical tests.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of congratulations to King Salman after he was discharged from King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
The UAE leaders prayed to Almighty Allah to grant King Salman good health and longevity, wishing Saudi Arabia and its people further progress, prosperity, security and peace under King Salman.
Similar messages to him were sent by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.