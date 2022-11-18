Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman on the occasion of his country's 52nd National Day.
Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: “Congratulations to my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and all our friends in Oman on the occasion of the country’s 52nd National Day.”
The UAE president went on to say: “The people of the UAE are your brothers and sisters and we celebrate this day with you. We wish the Sultanate continued happiness and success.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar message to Sultan Haitham on the occasion. He tweeted, "Congratulations to Omani leadership and people, on their 52nd National Day."
"Congratulations to my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on the blessed march of the renaissance that he is leading. May Allah Almighty continue to bless the people of Oman with prosperity and glory.. May Allah continue to bless our two peoples with brotherhood, love and cooperation.."