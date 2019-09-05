Image Credit: iStockphoto

I have worked in a company for one year under my husband’s visa on a temporary work permit and I am currently eight months pregnant. Am I entitled to maternity leave even if I’m not under my company’s visa? In my contract is says I’m not entitled because I am on a temporary work permit. It says only those on company visas are entitled. So what are my rights under UAE labour law?

As per the UAE labour law Federal Law no.(8) of 1980 Article 30, it states: “A female worker shall be entitled to maternity leave with full pay for a period of 45 days, including the period preceding and the period following her confinement, on condition that she has been in her employer’s service for a continuous period of not less than one year. If she has not completed the aforesaid period of service, she shall be entitled to maternity leave with half pay.

On the expiry of her maternity leave a female worker may be absent from her work without pay maximum period of 100 consecutive or non consecutive days if such absence is due to an illness preventing her from resuming her work and if the illness is confirmed with a medical certificate issued by the medical service specified by the competent health authority, or if the latter authority confirms that the illness was caused by the women’s work of confinement. The leave provided for the preceding two paragraphs shall not be deducted from other periods of leave.

Finally as per the UAE Labour Law a female employee is entitled to maternity leave even if she is not under a company visa as long as the questioner is working in the company with the official work permit.”

I’m a partner in an LLC Company and the other partners are not allowing me to attend General Assembly meetings because according to them anyone who doesn’t hold a 30 per cent share has no right to attend. Do I have the right to attend under UAE commercial law? Do I have the right to delegate another party to attend on my behalf? How many partners are required to make a General Assembly valid?

Company Commercial Federal Law no.2 for the year 2015, Article no. 95 and 96 states the following:

Article 95: “Irrespective of the number of the shares held, every partner shall have the right to attend the General Assembly in person and may delegate another partner who is not a manager, or any other party that the Memorandum of Association permits to be appointed to represent a partner at the General Assembly to do so. Every partner shall have a number of votes equal to the number of the shares held or represented by such partner.”

Article 96: