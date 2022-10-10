Dubai: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has launched an electronic ‘Return Document’ service for UAE citizens who lost their passports while abroad.
The clearance is issued in less than 30 minutes and uses high security and quality standards. The electronic document will be sent via email and without fees.
The ministry provides the electronic service for Emiratis abroad in the event of damage, loss or expiration of the passport, or for newborns.
This new electronic service comes as a simplification of the emergency passport issuance service to reduce the processing time, which in some cases amounted to three days, to only half an hour.
The service also enables the Emirati traveller to be issued the return document at any time and place via e-mail without any fees and without the need to visit the UAE embassy or consulate to receive it.
They only need to apply for the document via the traveller page on the ministry’s website or its smart app ‘UAE MOFAIC’.