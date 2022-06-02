ABU DHABI: Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, has issued Resolutions No. 0182, 0183, 0184 and 0185 of 2022 defining the crimes covered by the provisions of the Penal Order, including four penal laws.
The move is part of the strategic directives of the Public Prosecution to adopt an approach to rapidly resolve lawsuits and provide innovative, judicial and legal services, which are in line with global trends, meet the needs of the community.
According to the resolutions, which were issued in agreement with the public representatives of local judicial authorities, relevant crimes are defined in Federal Decree-Law No. 31 for 2021 on the Promulgation of Crimes and Punishment Code, the Traffic Law and its amendments, as well as in Federal Decree-Law No. 29 of 2021 concerning the entry and residence of foreigners, in addition to Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on combating narcotics and psychotropic substances.
The tables covering the decisions of the Public Prosecutor include 41 types of crimes subject to penal orders and the imposition of fines, provided they do not exceed half the maximum penalty for the relevant fine prescribed by the law.
The Public Prosecution also published on social media an awareness film titled “An Opportunity” to highlight the new punitive policy adopted by the UAE, in accordance with the new anti-drug law that considers the fact that some users are patients and victims of drug dealers.