Abu Dhabi: The UAE issued the operating licence for the third reactor at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi.
The licence was issued by nuclear sector regulator, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), following a lengthy and thorough review process that began in 2017 when the plant operator Nawah Energy Company submitted the operation licence application. The operation licence for Unit 3, the third reactor at the plant, is valid for 60 years, and now authorises Nawah, a subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), to commission and operate Unit 3.
The granting of the Unit 3 operation licence was announced at a press conference on Friday in Abu Dhabi by Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and deputy chairman of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) and Christer Viktorsson, FANR director general.
The first two reactors at the plant are already operating commercially, and Nawah will now begin commissioning and testing Unit 3 in preparation for commercial operations.
The UAE’s Barakah plant is first nuclear power plant in the Arab World.
