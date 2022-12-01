Dubai: Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, an initiative by leading healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare to recognise the contribution of nurses to the community, has announced an extension of deadline for nurses to submit their entries effectively owing to overwhelming response.
The earlier deadline of November 30 has been extended to December 12, giving applicants a few more days to register and submit their application, the group announced on Wednesday. The application system is on the website of Aster Guardians, where a nurse can submit her/his application for the award, or can be nominated by someone else.
The 2023 edition which offers a prize money of $250,000 has started receiving nominations from nurses based in different regions such as the Middle East, Indian sub-continent, Africa, America, Europe, etc. So far, over 41,000 registrations have been received from 202 countries.
Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “We are really happy to see the response and enthusiasm coming from the global nursing and healthcare fraternity who are whole heartedly participating in this initiative. Nursing is a noble profession, and it takes immense dedication to be in this field. Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is a one-of-its-kind award for nurses. It celebrates the passion and commitment that nurses all across the globe have towards their profession and patients. With over 8000 nurses employed within the group, this initiative by Aster DM Healthcare was announced on International Nurses Day 2021 to acknowledge the hardwork of nurses who are the backbone of the healthcare system.”
The final winner will be announced on May 12, 2023 on the International Nurses Day at a grand ceremony in London. The first edition was held in Dubai on International Nurses Day in May 2022 which saw Nurse Anna Qabale Duba from Kenya win the award.