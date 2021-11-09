Ras Al Khaimah: A massive fire broke out in an oil factory in the industrial area of Al Jazirah Al Hamra in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday.
Brigadier General Mohammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Ras Al Khaimah, was at the scene of the blaze, accompanied by Colonel Hamad Salmeen, Head of Operations Department, and Lt. Colonel Salem Al Shaer, Head of the Centres Department,
Brig. Al Zaabi said the police operation room received a report on Monday at 7.30pm and firefighters rushed to the scene.
The teams prevented the fire from spreading and continued cooling operations until the risk had ended.
Teams from Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence also attended the scene.
Brig. Al Zaabi said no-one was hurt in the fire. It resulted in material losses that have not yet been estimated.
The site was handed over to the competent authorities at Ras Al Khaimah Police to determine the cause of the blaze.
Brig. Al Zaabi praised the cooperation of all parties, including Ras Al Khaimah Police, the Union of Electricity, National Ambulance and others in dealing with the incident.