It will be mostly sunny across the UAE today, along with "dusty and partly cloudy weather at times," according to the National Centre of Meteorology's daily forecast.
Partly cloudy weather is expected in areas around Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain.
Warm breeze in the day, is expected to carry dust across the country. "Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand Westward," said the weather bureau.
In internal areas, temperature highs are expected to reach 42 – 46°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-44°C, and 34-39°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded across the country yesterday was 48.8°C.
Humidity across the UAE's interal areas and coastal areas will hit 85-90 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent. According to the NCM, it will be: "Humid during night and Sunday morning with chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially Northwards."
Sea will be rough
Moderate to rough conditions are expected along UAE's coastline.