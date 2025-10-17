He praised the ambassador’s commitment to enhancing the long-standing ties between the two brotherly nations, noting his valuable role in expanding cooperation across various sectors.

The honour was presented to Ambassador Tirmizi by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi . Al Marar conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Abu Dhabi: In a gesture celebrating decades of close friendship between the UAE and Pakistan , President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First-Class Order of Zayed II on Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, recognising his outstanding diplomatic service and efforts to deepen bilateral relations.

“This honour belongs to my entire team at the Embassy and Consulate, as well as the Pakistani community across the Emirates,” Tirmizi said, adding that their collective efforts have played a key role in strengthening Pakistan–UAE relations.

Expressing his gratitude, Ambassador Tirmizi said he was “deeply humbled” by the recognition and extended thanks on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan to the UAE leadership for their continued support. He also conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.