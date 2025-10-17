Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi recognised for strengthening UAE–Pakistan relations
Abu Dhabi: In a gesture celebrating decades of close friendship between the UAE and Pakistan, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First-Class Order of Zayed II on Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, recognising his outstanding diplomatic service and efforts to deepen bilateral relations.
The honour was presented to Ambassador Tirmizi by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi. Al Marar conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
He praised the ambassador’s commitment to enhancing the long-standing ties between the two brotherly nations, noting his valuable role in expanding cooperation across various sectors.
Expressing his gratitude, Ambassador Tirmizi said he was “deeply humbled” by the recognition and extended thanks on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan to the UAE leadership for their continued support. He also conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.
“This honour belongs to my entire team at the Embassy and Consulate, as well as the Pakistani community across the Emirates,” Tirmizi said, adding that their collective efforts have played a key role in strengthening Pakistan–UAE relations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox