Dubai: Unvaccinated students in the UAE will be given a grace period of 30 days from the first day of school to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, officials announced on Sunday.
In an update, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a series of tweets that during the grace period, all vaccinated and unvaccinated students must take a PCR test every 14 days.
Distance learning will continue to be an option for all students who request it, officials reaffirmed.
Earlier announcements
Earlier this month it was announced that all students aged 16 years and above who wish to return to school in person must be fully vaccinated. Then, a few days ago, Sharjah authorities said it is not required for students in the emirate’s private education institutions to be vaccinated to enter educational institutions at the present time – it will be sufficient to show a negative PCR test result at the beginning of the school year.
Students who are exempted from vaccination on medical grounds should present a medical report confirming their exemption.
Vaccination rate
The new school year begins on August 29 for most schools. Currently, 86 per cent of teachers and 84 per cent of the administrative and technical staff have been vaccinated, the series of tweets added.
New age groups for vaccination?
On Sunday, NCEMA also tweeted that health authorities are following up on the possibility of adding new age groups that will be required to vaccinate during the next stage.