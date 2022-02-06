Dubai: A record Dh190,890,000 was disbursed on marriage grants benefiting 2,727 young Emiratis in 2021, Minister of Community Development revealed on Sunday.
Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid said the figure marked an increase of more than 11 per cent on 2020. She added that the continuing increase in the sum marriage is an indication of a rising marriage rate among Emiratis.
The minister said the marriage grants for young Emirati grooms during 2021 were the largest ever since the launch of the initiative in 1992.
The total amount of the marriage grant per groom Dh70,000, disbursed at once to the eligible beneficiary according to certain conditions:
-The applicant and his wife must be Emirati citizens;
-The age of the husband must not be less than 21 years while the age of the wife must be at least 18 years at the time of marriage contract;
-Net monthly income of the husband must not exceed Dh25,000.