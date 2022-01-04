Four women were rescued on Tuesday after getting lost in the mountainous area of Wadi Naqab in Ras Al Khaimah.
The women — three Emiratis and an Arab resident aged between 25 and 37 — reported themselves lost at 7.15pm, as darkness fell in the rugged area, said Brigadier General Mohammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Ras Al Khaimah,
A specialist search team from the Digdaga centre conducted the search on foot, after driving as far as they could into the area.
The women were found uninjured after a two-hour search.
Brigadier General Al Zaabi urged hikers in mountainous areas to take care, and to avoid such areas after dark.